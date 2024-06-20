Darfur sees an increase in much needed food aid, but it’s still not enough to avert famine, UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s food agency says families in Sudan’s embattled western Darfur region have received an emergency increase in food aid that is needed to help avert looming famine. The World Food Program said Thursday that five convoys carrying 5,000 tons of food aid have crossed from Chad to Darfur since the beginning of 2024. Some of the aid trucks entered the region on June 10 and completed deliveries in southern Darfur on Thursday. Famine looms in parts of Sudan, which has been engulfed by violence since April of last year. That’s when fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and spread across the country, including to Darfur.

