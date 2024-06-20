Couple who met at airport get engaged at same gate

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A couple who first met by chance at the Pittsburgh International Airport got engaged at the same gate.

The airport said Kayla and Sam first met at Gate B33. Last week, when they ended up there again, Sam got down on one knee and popped the question.

“When you first meet by chance at an airport gate, it’s only fitting to make it official at that very same gate!” the airport wrote in a Facebook post. “Congrats to Kayla and Sam as they head off into their next adventure together.”

The airport also shared a video of the proposal, writing, “They first met at the gate. Now it’s time for a wedding date.”

It’s at least the second proposal at the airport in the past two months. In May, the airport shared the story of window washer Anthony Porter and Baltimore resident Doris McCown. He proposed right as she got off a plane and she said yes.

