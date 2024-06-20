Climate activists arrested for spray-painting private jets orange at London airport

LONDON (AP) — Two climate activists have been arrested after cutting through a fence at a London area airport and spray-painting private jets orange. Essex police say that two women were arrested early Thursday in the private area of Stansted Airport. Environmental group Just Stop Oil posted video of someone cutting through a fence and a clip of a woman spraying orange paint on two private jets. Police say the two were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure. An airport spokesperson says the incident was three miles (5 kilometers) from the main terminal.

