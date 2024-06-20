Arrest record shows sergeant arrested for child sex crimes was allegedly blackmailing student

By Felicity Dachel

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — An arrest report is shedding more light after a sheriff’s sergeant was arrested last week in western Wisconsin.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sergeant Jeremy D. Chapman was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, child enticement, and threats to communicate derogatory information.

Court records do not show him being formally charged with a crime, but officials said he has been given a bond hearing and has posted bond.

According to a the arrest report, the investigation began in January. The victim, a high school student, told investigators they were blackmailed into sending nude images to an unknown person over Snapchat The report states this person also tried to get them to go to the locker room, and the told the victim he raped another student there.

Upon investigating IP addresses and geolocation data, officials were able to determine messages to the victim were sent from places in Spencer as well as Loyal City Hall. The rest of the arrest record is redacted, but officials have said that Chapman is from Spencer.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has been fully cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

