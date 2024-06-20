A Muslim mob in Pakistan torches a police station and lynches a man after accusing him of blasphemy

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Muslim mob in northwestern Pakistan has lynched a man over allegations that he had desecrated Islam’s holy book, the Quran. The attackers on Thursday also torched the station in Madyan, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and burned police vehicles parked there. The local police said the slain man, Mohammad Ismail, was a tourist who was staying at a hotel in the town when locals turned on him and accused him of blasphemy. Police took the man to the station for his protection but the mob swelled and later snatched the man from the station and beat him to death. Attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in Pakistan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.