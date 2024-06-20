3-alarm fire burns NYC rooftop as neighbor tries to help firefighters with garden hose

By Eyewitness News

SOHO, NEW YORK (WABC) — A three-alarm fire burned on the roof of a SoHo building, and one Good Samaritan did everything he could to help.

As firefighters battled the blaze from the roof of 463 Broome Street, a man on a neighboring rooftop got out his garden hose.

He was seen by NewsCopter7 spraying from across the gap of the buildings to try to help get water on the fire.

Firefighters did their best to keep it from spreading to a neighboring building, but it too appeared to be affected by the flames.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. More than an hour later, other residents of the neighboring building joined the man with the garden hose in his firefighting efforts as he handed out buckets of water to them.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire destroyed a seven-room, 2,400-square-foot rooftop penthouse that rents for $21,000 a month.

