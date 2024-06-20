2 crop dusting airplanes collided in southern Idaho, killing 1 pilot and severely injuring the other

ARCO, Idaho (AP) — Two crop dusting airplanes have collided near an airport in southern Idaho, causing them to crash to the ground. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says one pilot was killed and the other suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported early Thursday afternoon near the airport in Arco, about 70 miles west of Idaho Falls. The sheriff’s office says the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified about the crash and the cause is under investigation. The names of the pilots involved were not released.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.