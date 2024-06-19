What’s known, and not known, about the partnership agreement signed by Russia and North Korea

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un say the strategic partnership they have signed is a breakthrough. But neither side has released the text of the agreement that resulted from Putin’s visit to Pyongyang, and its consequences for the near and long terms are uncertain. Relations between sprawling Russia and small, isolated North Korea — both of them nuclear powers — have warmed significantly in recent years amid Russia’s growing acrimony with the West over the invasion of Ukraine and suppression of all domestic opposition. The new agreements could bring them even closer, and pose new challenges to the international community.

By The Associated Press

