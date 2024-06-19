Retail theft leads to crash, injuring 6-year-old

By Amy Fleury

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A driver fleeing from a retail theft crashed into a car Tuesday evening, injuring a 6-year-old child, Milwaukee police said.

Police said they responded to a call for retail theft at Home Depot on 124th Street.

They said the suspected thief got into the passenger side of a red van, and the van was last seen heading eastbound on West Capitol Drive.

Officers saw the van approaching West Grantosa Avenue. When the driver saw police, he attempted to turn northbound onto Grantosa Drive in front of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Capitol Drive, causing a crash.

Both the driver and theft suspect ran from the crash scene. After a foot pursuit, the theft suspect was taken into custody. The driver was not found, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police said they were not chasing the fleeing car. The suspect vehicle crashed before officers tried to make a traffic stop.

