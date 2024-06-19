Skip to Content
One dead, one injured following 4-vehicle crash at Colorado Springs intersection

KRDO
Published 12:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), one person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash involving three motorcycles and a car.

CSPD says officers responded to the intersection of East Jackson Street and North Nevada Avenue. When they arrived, police say they found on motorcyclist dead on the scene, while another was taken to a local hospital with "serious bodily injury." The third motorcyclist involved reportedly fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended by officers at a local hospital.

CSPD says the driver of the car was not hurt.

Through their investigation, officers say they were able to determine the driver of the car was traveling eastbound on Jackson Street crossing Nevada Avenue through a green light. That's when at least one of the motorcyclists collided with the car, sending all three drivers to the ground. Police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Alexander Brunet

