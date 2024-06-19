Man, 72, killed and woman hurt in knife attack at Nebraska highway rest area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an attempted robbery at a highway rest area in eastern Nebraska left a 72-year-old man dead and a 71-year-old woman critically injured in a knife attack. The Hall County Sheriff’s office said the attack happened Wednesday morning. The man from Eureka, Missouri, died at a Grand Island hospital. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the rest area in a vehicle, but he was pursued by the Nebraska State Patrol and arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the 22-year-old man from Elyria, Ohio, will face.

