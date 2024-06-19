Japan’s emperor says he looks forward to deepening ties with Britain’s royals during UK visit

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito says he is delighted to finally be able to visit Britain after the trip was delayed by several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal said he looks forward to rekindling his friendship with the British royal family and exploring Oxford, where he studied about 40 years ago. Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, will make a weeklong visit to Britain starting Saturday. The trip was originally planned for 2020 at the invitation of the late Queen Elizabeth II as a first of his overseas visits after his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019. The trip includes a banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as a visit to Oxford, where both he and Masako studied.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.