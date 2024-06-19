Haughton neighborhood concerned with brown water

By Sidney Lain

HAUGHTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — Residents in a Haughton neighborhood have had enough of dirty water coming from their pipes.

KTBS 3 viewers from the Forest Hills neighborhood sent in photos of the brown water they’ve been dealing with.

Residents said it’s staining their bathtubs and toilets and ruining their clothes. They are concerned with how healthy it is to ingest, and they just want to know what is in the water.

“What’s making it brown, and how dangerous is it to my children and my dog? There are particles that are left in our tub when we drain it; even if we boil, they’re still in the water, so what am I ingesting,” said Brittnee Woodell, a Forest Hills resident.

The Bossier Parish Consolidated Water Works took over the system in 2023 and is working on upgrades, including automatic flushing systems.

“It’s well water and treated, so there are a lot of sediments in the water, and during the night, more than likely when there’s not a high volume of water that’s being used, some of those sediments can settle in the pipes so that when you wake up in the morning, you turn the water on, it may come out with a brownish tint,” said Rod White, Bossier Parish Police Jury public information officer.

Parish officials hope upgrades will be done by 2025.

