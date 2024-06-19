Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint over Stonehenge monument

LONDON (AP) — Two climate protesters have been arrested for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England. Wiltshire Police said the pair was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of damaging one of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a “disgraceful act of vandalism.” The incident came just a day before thousands are expected to gather at the 4,500-year-old stone circle to celebrate the summer solstice — the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The act was the latest by Just Stop Oil to draw attention to global warming.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.