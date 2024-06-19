Broward sheriff’s deputy found dead in apparent suicide in South Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan, Ted Scouten

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A death investigation is underway in Miami-Dade, just south of the Homestead Air Reserve base.

A Broward sheriff patrol cruiser with a body next to it was located at SW 320th St. and SW 130th Ave.

A senior law enforcement source told CBS News Miami’s Jim DeFede that the body is that of a deputy and it appears to be a suicide. The sheriff’s office has not publicly confirmed this information.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person who spotted the patrol car and the body called 911. They said the deputy was dead when first responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement which read in part:

“(Our) primary concern is supporting the deputy’s family and co-workers, ensuring they have the resources and care they need to process and grieve this tragedy. The deputy has been employed at the Broward Sheriff’s Office for 16 years and was off duty at the time of his death.”

“The IUPA BSO Deputies union issued a statement saying in part: It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of a deputy from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, who was also a valued member of the International Union of Police Associations, Local We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen deputy.”

“The loss of a fellow deputy has deeply affected us all, underscoring the urgent need to address mental health issues within our ranks and the broader community. Suicide is a devastating reality that impacts countless lives. It is crucial for everyone to recognize the signs of someone in distress and to reach out for help when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling, please know that support is available. You are not alone.”

Jorge Colina is the former Miami Police Chief. He gives some perspective saying being in law enforcement can be emotionally difficult. “There’s the stress of if I make a mistake at my job, it could cost me my life,” he said.

And officers have the stress of seeing things on a daily basis that most of us will never see.

“There is no, you went back to your regular life, and now it’s forgotten. No, you’re reminded daily of of how fragile life is, and the many tragedies that happen every day,” Colina said.

According to the non-profit First H.E.L.P. 183 officers took their own lives in 2022 nationwide. In Florida, the number is 15. Colina said if you notice someone is struggling start by asking a simple question, “How are you?”

“To feel like your only resort is to take your own life is brutal because it means that we failed. We failed, that deputy,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, help is just a phone call away. Dial or text 988 to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. They can also chat at 988Lifeline.org.

Those in distress can also call the 211 helpline that connects South Floridians to services in their community. One important aspect of that is fielding calls for suicide prevention. If the line is busy, the caller is automatically routed to a national backup, so there is someone on the other end right away.

