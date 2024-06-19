Baca County Commissioner takes plea deal in DUI case

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Baca County Commissioner has taken a plea deal connected to a DUI arrest.

Baca County Commissioner Shiloh Freed was facing five misdemeanor charges tied to a DUI crash in January 2023 that he tried to cover up. Colorado State Patrol arrested him in July of 2023.

Freed was just recently arrested again for failing to comply with the terms of his bond.

According to court documents, Freed pleaded guilty to careless driving and false reporting to authorities. As part of the plea deal, the district attorney dismissed his DUI and two failing to report accident charges.