A wildfire on the fringes of the Greek capital triggers evacuation alerts
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Scores of Greek firefighters and water-bombing aircraft are trying to contain a large wildfire on the fringes of Athens that forced authorities to issue evacuation orders. Television footage showed flames coursing through low scrub and olive trees in a sparsely inhabited area near Vari, 18 miles south of central Athens. Strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts. No injuries have been immediately reported. The greater Athens area has been declared at a high risk of fire Wednesday and Thursday.