2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say two adolescent boys have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence. Lawyer and Jewish leader Elie Korchia said that the girl is Jewish and that Palestine was mentioned during the attack. The regional prosecutor’s office said three boys, aged 12 and 13, were detained after the girl reported a rape in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie. It said two of the boys were given multiple preliminary charges, including aggravated gang rape on a minor and religion-motivated violence. The attack elicited widespread shock and concern, notably after a spike in antisemitic acts in France since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

