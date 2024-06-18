Skip to Content
Where same-sex marriage is legal around the world

By
February 16, 2024 2:02 PM
Published 10:42 AM

By Annette Choi, Jhasua Razo and Rachel Wilson, CNN

(CNN) — Thailand will become the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage, joining a list of more than 30 countries and territories globally.

Greece also established marriage equality earlier this year, becoming the first Orthodox Christian country to do so.

Here is where same-sex marriage is legal:

While Mexico does not have a national law allowing same-sex marriage, more than half of its states regulate, allow and recognize it.

Since 2001, when the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, there have been ramped-up efforts worldwide to pass similar legislation. Taiwan, for instance, became the first place in Asia to make same-sex marriage a reality in 2019.

Marriage equality is still, however, largely limited to countries in the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

