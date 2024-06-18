Ukraine claims its drones hit a Russian oil facility, sparking a huge blaze

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is claiming responsibility for an overnight drone attack on a Russian oil facility that started a massive blaze in the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region. Ukraine has in recent months stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals in an effort to slow down the Kremlin’s war machine. Moscow’s army is pressing hard along the front line in eastern Ukraine, where a shortage of troops and ammunition in the third year of war has made defenders vulnerable. Russian officials said Tuesday the attack set fire to an oil reservoir in the Rostov region and more than 200 firefighters were at the scene. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said there were no casualties.

