Trump declares ‘I love Milwaukee’ after reportedly using the word ‘horrible’ for the RNC host city

RACINE, Wisconsin (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has insisted he loves the city of Milwaukee as he returned to the critical battleground state of Wisconsin just weeks before it hosts the Republican National Convention. “I love Milwaukee,” Trump told the crowd. Trump was playing cleanup after a meeting last week during which he reportedly used the word “horrible” as he spoke of the city where he will accept the Republican nomination next month. Wisconsin is one of a handful of battleground states likely to determine this year’s presidential race. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. Biden flipped it back in 2020. Both campaigns are targeting it heavily this year.

By CHRISTINE FERNANDO and JILL COLVIN The Associated Press

