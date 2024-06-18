Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn pleads not guilty in Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — Three people facing charges connected to trying to overturn former President Donald Trump’s Arizona election loss are pleading not guilty. Lawyers Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis and former U.S. Senate candidate James Lamon pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges. The defendants’ pleas entered at a courthouse in Phoenix marked the last of 18 arraignments in the fake elector case. Fifteen other people, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also pleaded not guilty. Epshteyn is accused of helping Giuliani carry out the scheme to submit fake electors for Trump in Arizona.

