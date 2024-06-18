Sprint great Michael Johnson launching ‘Grand Slam Track’ league with $100K first prizes

Sprinting great Michael Johnson is launching a track league that looks to assemble nearly 100 of the sport’s top performers four times a year to compete for $12.6 million in prize money over the season. The league, Grand Slam Track, will launch next April with plans for one event in Los Angeles, the home of the 2028 Olympics, one in another American city and two more overseas. The league also announced it had signed world-record hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, lending star power to the new operation almost a year before it opens.

