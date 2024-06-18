Police say driver tossed over half a pound of fentanyl from a car during chase

By Adam Bartow

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) — A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after police say he threw a bag of drugs from a moving car during a police chase in Brunswick.

Early Saturday morning, police say they tried to stop a car headed north on Route 1 for a traffic violation but say the driver sped away.

During the short chase that followed, police say the driver threw a paper bag out the window. Another officer was able to collect the bag and found drugs inside.

The driver finally stopped on New Meadows Road and was taken into custody.

Police say they found 258.2 grams of fentanyl, 11.9 grams of cocaine and 9.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Hamet Badia, 29 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, eluding an officer and operating after suspension.

Badia is due in court in August. Bail was set at $15,000 cash.

