New York’s top court declines to hear Trump’s appeal of the gag order in his hush money case
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump plans to keep fighting a gag order in his New York hush money case even though the state’s top court has declined to hear his appeal of it. The gag order prevents the Republican ex-president from commenting on witnesses, jurors and others who were involved in the case following his felony conviction last month. The Court of Appeals decision Tuesday leaves the restrictions in place. The court found the gag order does not raise “substantial” constitutional issues. A Trump campaign spokesperson calls the order unconstitutional and says his legal team will “continue to fight.” The trial judge is expected to rule soon on a defense request to lift the gag order.