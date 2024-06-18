Los Angeles school board to vote on proposed cell phone ban for students

By Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Unified School District board will vote Tuesday on a proposal to ban students from using cell phones during the school day.

The proposed ban aims to support students’ well-being and mental health, according to the LAUSD board meeting agenda.

“Research indicates that excessive cell phone use impacts adolescents mental health and well-being and is associated with increased stress, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, feelings of aggression, and suicidal thoughts,” board members supporting the ban wrote.

In addition, “Research indicates that limiting cell phone usage and social media access during the school day increases academic performance and has positive effects on student mental health,” the proponents said.

Across the country, 72% of high school teachers said cell phone distraction “is a major problem in the classroom,” according to a report last week by the Pew Research Center.

California’s state legislature passed a law in 2019 allowing – but not requiring – school districts to limit student smartphone use at school.

A new bill making its way through the California legislature goes further. If passed, the measure would require limiting or banning cell phone use by students in the public schools statewide by July 1, 2026, according to the most recent version of the bill.

Both of the California measures are referenced in the LAUSD proposal.

The school board also cites Oklahoma, Kansas, Vermont, Ohio, Louisiana and Pennsylvania as states that have introduced similar legislation. Board members highlighted Florida as a state that has banned student phone use during classes and blocked access to social media on school district Wi-Fi.

The Los Angeles proposal would be an update to the current policy, which prohibits cell phone use during class instruction and restricts social media use at school to “educational purposes.”

The board intends to seek input from students, parents, staff and experts on best practices to implement the ban in all LAUSD schools by the spring semester of the 2024-25 school year.

The vote will take place during a regularly scheduled LAUSD board meeting Tuesday. Coincidently, the vote follows an op-ed by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, published in The New York Times Monday, calling for warning labels on social media apps based on what’s known about the harm they pose to adolescents.

The LAUSD’s proposed resolution cites an advisory authored by Murthy last year saying social media use may be linked to the growing mental health crisis among teens.

