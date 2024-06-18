Skip to Content
Lawyer for man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie says client doesn’t want offered plea deal

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The lawyer for the New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie says his client isn’t interested in an offered plea deal that would shorten his time in state prison but expose him to federal prison on a separate terrorism-related charge. Hadi Matar’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, said during a hearing Tuesday that Matar wants to take his chances at trial. He says the proposed plea deal would have Matar plead guilty to a state attempted murder charge in exchange for a maximum state prison sentence of 20 years, down from 25 years. He would then also plead guilty to a yet-to-be-filed federal charge that could result in an additional 20 years.

