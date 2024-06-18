Jesse Plemons is ready for the ride

CANNES, France (AP) — Jesse Plemons is less a chameleon than a singular presence that can be dialed to disturbing or sweet. Whether good or bad, Plemons’ characters tend to be sincerely themselves — a product, maybe, of the sensitivity with which he approaches each part. Since his breakthrough on the series “Friday Night Lights,” Plemons has evolved into one of film’s most talented shape-shifters. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness” is a supreme, fittingly unsettling showcase of Plemons’ wide-ranging abilities. After its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Plemons won best actor — the most significant individual acting award of his career. It likely won’t be the last.

