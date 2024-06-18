Howie Mandel found wife in pool of blood after ‘tipsy’ fall in Las Vegas hotel

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Howie Mandel doesn’t seem to follow the “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” motto.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared on an episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark,” where he told the hosts about a recent accident his wife experienced in their Las Vegas hotel room after she was a bit “tipsy.”

“She headed into the wall,” Mandel said. “And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek.”

Mandel says he then turned on the light and saw her lying with “blood pooling” around her head.

“You could actually see her skull,” he said, adding, “It opened up.”

He shared a photo from the accident, showing his wife Terry Mandel with a gash on her forehead and a bloody and blackened eye.

“I freaked out,” he said. “I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she’s going, ‘Get me ice. Get me ice.’”

He grabbed cold soda cans from the mini fridge, before she needed to seek emergency care at a hospital.

Mandel says she is doing better now and doens’t have any scarring.

The couple have been married since 1980. They share three children, a son, Alex and daughters Jackie and Riley.

