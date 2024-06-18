Eugene Vindman, key figure at Trump’s first impeachment, will win Dem primary for Virginia open seat, CNN projects

By Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — Eugene Vindman, a retired Army colonel and key figure in Donald Trump’s first impeachment, will win the Democratic primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, CNN projects.

Vindman is looking to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in what is expected to be a competitive race this fall with the House GOP’s narrow majority on the line.

Vindman and his twin brother, retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, are best known for their role in the impeachment after both raised concerns about a 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, Trump allegedly asked for an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Alexander Vindman was a star witness during the 2020 impeachment hearing, and the twins – who both worked for the National Security Council – became heroes to Democratic activists opposed to the former president.

Vindman’s role in Trump’s impeachment likely made a difference in his campaign. While most of his primary opponents were current and former elected officials, the first-time candidate raised $5 million through May 29, federal records show. That haul was about four times as much as the combined total of the other six Democrats in the race.

Spanberger, the retiring congresswoman, is vacating her seat to run for governor next year. A former CIA officer, she won a third term in 2022 by 5 points.

