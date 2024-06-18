Ecuador stops waiving visas for Chinese nationals because of an increase in irregular migration

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has announced the suspension of an agreement with China that had waived visas for Chinese citizens traveling to the South American country. The government on Tuesday cited a “worrying” increase in irregular migration. Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the suspension of the bilateral agreement is temporary and it will start on July 1. It added that the measure was taken after authorities saw that around 50% of Chinese nationals entering Ecuador didn’t leave the country “through regular routes” nor within the permitted 90 days they were allowed to stay under the waiver agreement.

By GONZALO SOLANO and DIDI TANG Associated Press

