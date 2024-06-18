Colorado to eliminate OTC archery elk tags for non-residents in 2025

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - As part of the new Big-Game Season Structure, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has voted to eliminate over-the-counter archery elk tags for non-residents.

The CPW Commission voted 9-1 in favor of the decision last week. The new Big-Game Season Structure will go into effect in 2025 and run through 2029.

Under the new system, non-resident elk hunters will still be able to apply for archery tags in the annual draw.

Read more on policy changes in the 2025 - 2029 Big Game Season Structure here.