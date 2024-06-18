Blaze at Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is the third in a little over a month

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire has broken out at an office building belonging to Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, the third in a little over a month to hit the drugmaker. There were no reports of injuries, and police say the blaze is under control. The cause of the fire is being investigated. A company spokesperson says there is no sign of anything criminal behind the fires. Last month, two fires were reported at a company facility under construction and at an administration building. No one was injured in those blazes. Novo Nordisk has several facilities in western Denmark and produces the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

