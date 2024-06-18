Attorneys for Baltimore seek to keep crew members from bridge collapse ship from returning home

Baltimore (AP) — Attorneys are asking a federal judge to prevent crew members on the cargo ship Dali from returning to their home countries as investigations continue into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. Eight of the Dali’s crew members were scheduled to debark the ship and return home as early as Thursday, according to emails included in court filings Tuesday. The roughly two dozen total seafarers hail from India and Sri Lanka. In the court filings, attorneys representing the City of Baltimore said the men should remain in the U.S. so they can be deposed in ongoing civil litigation.

