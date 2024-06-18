Alaska did not provide accessible voting for those with disabilities, US Justice Department alleges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The federal Justice Department alleges the state of Alaska has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act for not providing accessible machines for in-person voting, selecting inaccessible polling places for elections and maintaining an inaccessible elections website. The department informed Carol Beecher, Alaska’s election director, in a letter dated Monday. In it, federal officials say the state “must, at a minimum, implement remedial measures to bring its voting services, programs and activities into compliance.” Beecher did not return emails or a phone call to The Associated Press seeking comment Tuesday. The state has until July 1 to respond.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.