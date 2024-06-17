Understanding dark matter, the power of red, warning labels for social media: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Cosmic mystery: Scientists are trying to shed more light on dark matter. While studying the earliest black holes, they might have found an answer to a puzzling problem and proved a theory from the late physicist Stephen Hawking.

2️⃣ The power of red: Communities around the US will celebrate Juneteenth with parades, music and vibrant displays of Black culture. Colorful food and drinks have become important symbols of the holiday.

3️⃣ Piggy-nomics: Something weird is happening in the meat aisle at the grocery store. Bacon prices are sizzling, but ham prices are plunging. Here’s why.

4️⃣ Sticker shock: How do you plan to pay for your child’s college education? Skyrocketing costs are stressing parents out. These steps you can take now will help cut down on the headaches and debt later.

5️⃣ Life lessons: Porochista Khakpour spent eight hours a day on TikTok doing research for her new book about the early days of the pandemic. Here’s what she learned about the ultra-rich and influencer culture.

Watch this

👀 Ride gone wrong: About 30 people were stranded upside down when an Oregon amusement park ride got stuck. The riders were eventually lowered to the ground, and park operators are investigating what happened.

Top headlines

• A water war is looming between Mexico and the US, and neither side will win

• Biden administration’s new protections for LGBTQ+ students blocked in 6 more states

• ‘They’re treating us like we’re spies’: Florida property ban has Chinese citizens fuming

110,905

❗That’s how many people attended a George Strait concert in College Station, Texas, over the weekend, setting a record for the largest ticketed show in US history.

Check this out

📸 Creative spaces: They used to be printing shops, garment factories and flop houses. Now artists call these huge New York City lofts home. Take a peek inside some of the coolest places you’ll see.

Quotable

Killed by a scam: Dennis Jones took his life after losing his savings to international criminal gangs that play on people’s emotions while draining their bank accounts.

Quiz time

Which part of the United States is at the highest risk for a devastating tsunami?

A. Hawaii

B. Florida

C. New England

D. Pacific Northwest

Good vibes

﻿Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau described 2022 as “a rock-bottom year for me.” Two years later, he’s a different person — and the newly crowned US Open champion — thanks to plenty of personal growth and a little help from YouTube.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. A catastrophic earthquake and tsunami are inevitable for the coast of the Pacific Northwest, scientists say.

