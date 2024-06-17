The Danish king inaugurates the first element of a road-and-rail tunnel linking Denmark to Germany

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish King Frederik X has inaugurated the first element of a future 18-kilometer (11-mile) rail-and-road tunnel under the Baltic Sea that will link southern Denmark to northern Germany and contribute to the transport sector’s green transition. The Fehmarn link which is expected to open in 2029, will also cut travel from the present 45-minute ferry crossing from Roedby on the Danish side to Puttgarten in Germany and connect by road and rail to central Europe and the Nordic countries. Frederik unveiled a plaque at the entrance of the first 217-meter (237 yards) section of the tunnel.

