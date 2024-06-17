Small plane with 1 aboard crashes into a Massachusetts river

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with one pilot aboard has crashed into a Massachusetts river. It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot survived the crash or was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Van’s Aircraft crashed into the Merrimack River in Lawrence on Monday afternoon. Televised video footage showed the plane upside down in the river as an emergency fire crew responded in a boat. Van’s Aircraft produces kit airplanes that are often amateur-built and assembled at home.

