Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after a fire shuts down an engine

Published 1:50 AM

By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s fire service says a passenger plane landed safely after a fire shut down one engine shortly after takeoff. The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion. An airport spokesperson says the number of passengers on board the plane were not immediately known. Virgin Australia says the incident may have involved “a possible bird strike.”

