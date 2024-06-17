No survivors as twin-engine Cessna crashes in Colorado mobile home park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A twin-engine airplane has crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes. Officials don’t know how many people were aboard the up to seven-seat aircraft when it crashed Monday afternoon, but Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue says there were no survivors. Police say all residents of the mobile home park were accounted for. The Cessna 421 plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah. Fire officials say witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues.

