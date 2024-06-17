National Finals Rodeo to remain in Las Vegas through 2035

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Finals Rodeo extended its agreement to remain in Las Vegas through 2035 and will pay more than $264 million to the competitors and stock contractors. Las Vegas Events will contribute an additional $1.3 million this year and in 2025 as a signing bonus. The prize money for this year’s event from Dec. 5-14 will be more than $16.2 million and will be $17.5 million next year. The amount will then increase by $1 million each year through the life of the new contract.

