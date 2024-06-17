KTSU Welcomes Legendary Broadcaster Uncle Funky Larry Jones

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 17, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — KTSU 90.9 FM, known for its rich legacy in community-focused broadcasting, proudly announces the addition of the legendary Lawrence “Funky Larry” Jones, affectionately known as “Uncle Funky,” to its esteemed lineup. With a remarkable broadcasting career spanning over five decades, including more than 30 years in Houston, Uncle Funky brings his iconic voice, extensive experience, and profound community connections to KTSU. In discussing his exciting new venture, Uncle Funky shared, “This is a God assignment. I’m here because of God’s grace, and my gifts and talents fit the vision of Mr. Walker and the family at KTSU. I was called to come and bring 51 years of experience, 35 years of being here in the city, and 40 years of programming experience to see if we can elevate and have some fun every afternoon or every Saturday afternoon with the ‘Ultimate Backyard Party.’” Listeners can anticipate engaging new segments like “Grilling with Uncle Funky.” Despite the title suggesting outdoor grilling, this segment serves as a platform to discuss various topics ranging from relationship advice to TSU sports and reconnecting with the University community. “It’s a big backyard party with Grilling with Uncle Funky,” Jones explained. “To get your brother to have to chop it up a little bit, tell me about you, your life, your kids, your wishes, your wants, your needs, anything!” Uncle Funky Larry Jones is celebrated in the radio industry, renowned for his smooth, welcoming voice and unwavering commitment to community service. His career highlights include hosting the top-rated “Afternoon Ride with Uncle Funky Larry Jones & Ali Siddiq” on Urban One’s MAJIC 102.1 FM and contributing his voice to numerous high-profile events and organizations. Returning to an HBCU setting holds special significance for Uncle Funky. “I’m a product of an HBCU. I have my bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University in Montgomery. Coming home to an HBCU has pretty much been a dream of mine,” he said. “To fulfill this, want in this season of my life with all the knowledge and things I’ve obtained, the chance to just flat give back, and be an integral part of the overall vision of elevating KTSU and serving the city of Houston, for me, is a dream come true.” “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Uncle Funky Larry Jones to KTSU 90.9 FM. With his incredible wealth of knowledge and decades of experience in the industry, his presence will not only elevate our programming but also provide invaluable insights and inspiration to our students,” said Ernest Walker, General Manager of KTSU and The Vibe. “At KTSU, we strive not just to be on the airwaves but to be an integral part of the community, making our listeners feel connected and valued. Larry embodies this mission, and we are confident that his addition will greatly enrich our station and the community we have served for 52 years.” The new show will air on Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., debuting on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Tune in to KTSU 90.9 FM for an unforgettable experience with Uncle Funky Larry Jones and be part of the ultimate backyard party. For more updates and engaging content, visit Houston Style Magazine and stay connected with KTSU 90.9 FM on social media or visit TSU.edu.

