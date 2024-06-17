Iran’s presidential candidates debate economic policies ahead of the June 28 vote

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s six presidential candidates have discussed the country’s economic problems in a four-hour live debate on state TV. The elections were called after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others last month. Monday’s debate was the first of five planned ahead of the vote. The candidates were to discuss their proposals and plans for Iran’s economy, which has been spiraling under sanctions from the U.S. and other Western nations. They all promised they would try and get the sanctions lifted and introduce reforms but none offered any details. Five of the candidates are hard-liners while the sixth candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, is a heart surgeon who has the support of some pro-reformers.

