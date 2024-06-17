Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ will hit US theaters in September

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of conjecture about the fate of Francis Ford Coppola’s self-financed epic, “Megalopolis” has finally found a home. Lionsgate will distribute “Megalopolis” in U.S. and Canadian theaters, the studio announced Monday, ending one of the biggest acquisition dramas of the year. Coppola’s $120-million Roman epic set in a futuristic New York, will land in theaters, including IMAX screens, on Sept. 27. Coppola first privately screened “Megalopolis,” his first film in 13 years, for potential buyers late March in Los Angeles. Word quickly filtered out about the unique nature of “Megalopolis,” along with some skepticism over its financial potential. Last month, it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival where the film was met with mixed reviews but broad admiration for its daring.

