Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments in transgender cake case

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. It’s one of three cases in Colorado that have pitted LGBTQ+ civil rights against First Amendment rights. Two of those cases have involved Jack Phillips, a baker who in 2012 refused to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. Phillips partially prevailed before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. He now is being sued by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman for whom Phillips refused to bake a cake commemorating her transition. The Colorado Court of Appeals has sided with Scardina.

