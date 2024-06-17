China targets Europe’s farmers, and not its automakers, in response to EU tariffs on electric cars

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government is taking aim at European farmers instead of German automakers by launching an investigation into European Union pork imports. Just days ago, the EU said it plans to impose provisional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. China’s Commerce Ministry didn’t mention the EV tariffs when it announced Monday that it is opening an anti-dumping investigation into pork from Europe. But the move is widely seen as a response to the EU move on electric cars. The investigation of EU pork imports will cover various products including fresh and frozen pork meat, intestines and other internal organs. It is expected to take one year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.