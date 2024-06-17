Skip to Content
AP National News

Authorities across US grapple with rash of violence in final days of spring

By
Published 12:54 PM

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

Communities across the country are grappling with a rash of violence in the final days of spring that included at least four mass shootings in one weekend. A lone gunman opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit. Seven people were shot at a “pop-up” party organized via social media in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot with two deaths during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. The rash of violence is a counterpoint to FBI data that indicate a sharp drop in violent crime nationwide earlier this year. Experts says summer weather typically brings with it a seasonal uptick in violence.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content