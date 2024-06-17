Armed man who demanded to see Wisconsin governor pleads guilty to misdemeanor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who twice brought guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol building looking for Gov. Tony Evers has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Prosecutors accused Joshua Pleasnick of showing up at the Capitol on Oct. 4 and demanding to see the governor while armed with a handgun. He was arrested, posted bail and returned to the building that same night with a rifle. He was arrested again and charged with carrying a firearm in a public building, which is a misdemeanor. Online court records indicate he pleaded guilty to that charge on May 24 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with work-release privileges. Pleasnick’s attorney says he never intended to hurt anyone and he’s working to rebuild his life.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.