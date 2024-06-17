A small plane crash in upstate New York kills the pilot

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed near Albany, New York, killing the pilot. The Federal Aviation Authority says the twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed near the end of the runway at Albany International Airport on Monday morning. Police in the Albany suburb of Colonie tell the Times Union that the pilot was headed to Montreal when she experienced engine trouble and crashed. The pilot was the only person on the aircraft. Her name was not immediately released. Police say a woman walking a dog near the crash site suffered minor injuries. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

