Woman holding large knife at Denver intersection shot and killed by police, chief says

DENVER (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday. Denver police Chief Ron Thomas said officers used a Taser on the woman twice but she advanced toward them as they tried to back up from her. He said three officers then fired at her. The woman’s age and name were not immediately known. The shooting happened in an area near Coors Field around noon.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.